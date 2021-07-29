LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights have traded forward Ryan Reaves to the New York Rangers in exchange for a third round draft pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
Reaves appeared in 208 games for the Golden Knights with 18 goals, none bigger than the series clinching goal against Winnipeg in the Western Conference Finals during the inaugural season.
On the ice, Reaves was known more as an enforcer who helped protect other VGK players, in the process becoming a fan favorite. He had 158 penalty minutes with the Golden Knights.
The Golden Knights released a statement on social media thanking Reaves for his commitment to the team and the community.
The Golden Knights thank Ryan Reaves for his dedication to our team and community during his time in our organization. Ryan’s personality and character will be missed and we wish him and his family the best of luck in New York. 🥊 #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/3q0yiTaZzR— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 30, 2021
Reaves is now reunited with Gerard Gallant who is the head coach of the Rangers.
