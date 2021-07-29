Wild Golden Knights Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) skates aMinnesota Wild during the second period of Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

 David Becker

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights have traded forward Ryan Reaves to the New York Rangers in exchange for a third round draft pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Reaves appeared in 208 games for the Golden Knights with 18 goals, none bigger than the series clinching goal against Winnipeg in the Western Conference Finals during the inaugural season.

On the ice, Reaves was known more as an enforcer who helped protect other VGK players, in the process becoming a fan favorite. He had 158 penalty minutes with the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights released a statement on social media thanking Reaves for his commitment to the team and the community. 

Reaves is now reunited with Gerard Gallant who is the head coach of the Rangers.

