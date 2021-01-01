LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights may have the opportunity to play in the great outdoors this season.
According to a report from SportsNet in Canada, the Golden Knights will play the Colorado Avalanche in an outdoor game on Feb. 20. The game will reportedly take place at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort at Lake Tahoe, home to a popular celebrity golf tournament. The games will reportedly take place on the 16th, 17th and 18th holes.
SportsNet reports that the game will be part of a four-team, two-game "Outdoor Weekend" from the NHL. The Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins will also reportedly be playing at Lake Tahoe.
Don't expect to watch the game in person, however. According to SportsNet, fans will not be allowed to attend the game, limiting attendance only to the teams and broadcast staff.
The Golden Knights have yet to confirm the Lake Tahoe outdoor game.
