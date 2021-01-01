In this March 2, 2017 aerial photo, record winter snowfall is seen in the mountains around Lake Tahoe, viewed from above the Washoe Valley just south of Reno, Nev. Winter recreationists at Lake Tahoe are lining up on opposite sides of Forest Service plans that would close some areas to snowmobiles while opening others currently off limits to motorized use. The Forest Service has extended its public comment period on the snow travel management plan through Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)