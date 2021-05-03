LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights will host Latino Heritage Night on Friday, May 7 at T-Mobile Arena when the take on the St. Louis Blues.
During warmups, the guys in gold will be wearing custom Latino Heritage Night jerseys that will be signed and available for purchase through an online auction. Warmup pucks and locker nameplates will also be available after puck drop as part of the initiative.
Fans can visit LatinoHeritage.givesmart.com or text "LatinoHeritage" to 76278 to participate.
The auction starts at 5:45 p.m. and concludes at the ten minute mark of the third period. Items will be available the following week for pickup at City National Arena and can also be delivered.
All proceeds will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and a portion will support a local scholarship through the Latin Chamber of Commerce.
The Arsenal at City National Arena, The Armory at T-Mobile Arena, The Livery at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson and VegasTeamStore.com will have additional merchandise for sale throughout the week as part of Latino Heritage Night.
