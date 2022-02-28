LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights announced plans to hold a First Responders Night on March 1 against the San Jose Sharks.
In a release, the team said it wants to show appreciation for men and women in Las Vegas and around the nation who serve as first responders.
During warmups, the Golden Knights will wear specialty jerseys that will be signed and available for purchase through an online auction. Locker nameplates will be bundled along with the jerseys. The auction begins at 5:45 p.m. and will end at the 10:00 minute mark of the third period.
More details on the auction can be found here.
As part of the event, the organization will be donating game tickets to members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Clark County Fire Department. Select first responders, including members of the North Las Vegas Police Department SWAT team will be featured during various in-game activities.
