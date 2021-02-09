LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights will wear their fourth sweater version of the season when they debut their Reverse Retro uniforms for the first time tonight at home against the Anaheim Ducks.
Designed by Adidas and the NHL, the Golden Knights 4th jersey is inspired by the Las Vegas Thunder and the Las Vegas Wranglers, the pro hockey franchises that preceded them.
The red color is a reference to the Wranglers, who played in Vegas from 2003-2014. The striping is inspired by the Thunder, whose V-for-Vegas body stripes graced the strip from 1993-1999.
The year '95 appears in the back neck to commemorate the Thunder's best season in 1995-1996 and Manon Rheaume, the first woman to play in the NHL, who wore the Thunder's V-stripes during the 1994-95 season.
"This will wake you up in the morning, this is bold, it sure pops, that's for sure, said head coach Pete DeBoer.
"They're great, it's actually been the highlight of my week coming in every morning and seeing what color track suit we're wearing today and what color hat, there is a lot going on and I know there is a lot of thought put into the colors and different looks, I know the fans love it, my kids love it, so it's great."
"I think they're pretty nice, I like the color red, and I like the design from the Thunder, Wranglers, yeah, it will be cool, I like it," said William Karlsson.
The Golden Knights have worn their gold sweaters three times this season and are 3-0-0 in those games.
Alex Pietrangelo practiced during Tuesday's morning skate. However, coach Pete DeBoer said in media availability that he doesn't believe he's an option in tonight's game.
"I don't believe he's an option for tonight, I think after tonight he will be, it's just based on Protocol, it's not about getting him up to speed, I think even at half speed we'd take him in the lineup if he's available."
