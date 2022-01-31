LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights announced plans to celebrate the Lunar New Year at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 1, when the team hosts the Buffalo Sabres.
During warmups, the Golden Knights will celebrate Lunar New Year by wearing specialty jerseys, featuring player last names in Mandarin, that will be signed and available for purchase through an online auction. Locker nameplates will be bundled with the warmup jerseys. Those interested in taking part in the auction can visit LunarNewYear.givesmart.com or text “LunarNewYear" to 76278. The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. and conclude at the 10:00 minute mark of the third period.
A limited number of special warmup pucks will also be for sale inside the arena outside Section 11 after the game begins. The Arsenal at City National Arena will have a limited supply of shirts, pucks and sweatshirts as part of the initiative.
A portion of the proceeds from the team's Lunar New Year activations will benefit a scholarship through the Asian Chamber of Commerce.
2022 officially marks the Year of the Tiger in the Chinese zodiac related to the Chinese calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.