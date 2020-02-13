HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley announced Thursday that the team will build a new American Hockey League arena at Henderson Pavilion.
Foley and president Kerry Bubolz made the announcement at Henderson Mayor Debra March's State of the City address at Green Valley Ranch.
“We are proud to announce that the American Hockey League version of The Fortress is coming to Henderson," Foley said in a release from the team. "We will work with city officials on developing a second hockey facility in Henderson, which will be a new state-of-the-art, 6,000-seat arena for our AHL team."
Foley also confirmed the new AHL team will include "Henderson." The team previously announced the new team would be headquartered out of the new Lifeguard Arena being built in downtown Henderson.
The Golden Knights announced Wednesday that the new team would play the 2020-2021 season at Orleans Arena.
All the details surrounding the AHL team is subject to approval from the AHL Board of Governors.
They team said they have already received 5,300 ticket deposits from fans.
