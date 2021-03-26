LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights are putting tickets on sale Friday, March 26, at 3:00 p.m., for the team's first 4 home games in April.
Limited tickets will become available for the games on April 1 and 3 against the Minnesota Wild and April 9 and 11 against the Arizona Coyotes.
The Golden Knights welcomed fans back to T-Mobile Arena on March 1 with a reduced capacity. Since mid-March, the team has been allowed to have 20% capacity, or 3,473 fans.
Fans who attend Golden Knights games at T-Mobile Arena must adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols that include blocks of seats being spread out, mandatory mask usage and limited access to parts of the arena.
