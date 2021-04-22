LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights may skate in front of Robin Lehner, but this week, they're standing behind him and with him, following the his comments about being lied to by the National Hockey League.

Lehner spoke for nearly 11 minutes on Wednesday saying the league lied to its players, promising if they were to get vaccinated, the NHL would relax the COVID-19 protocols.

"Some point we have to start looking at the mental health of people around us and not just NHL, but everyone in society and see how we can start getting back to normalcy because the problem is going to be huge, but being lied to about things changing, to force us to take the vaccine, unacceptable, and to not only take the vaccine, but have the excuse of nah, we're not changing, because of competitive advantage, it is outrageous."

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone and head coach Pete DeBoer were asked about Lehner's comments following their 5-2 win against San Jose Wednesday night.

"I support him with everything," said Mark Stone. "I don't think people really understand the things he's gone through in his life, he's a big advocate for mental health, I think this has been tough on him, it's been tough on a lot of people, he's really passionate about the mental health side of the world, he's come a long way in his life in becoming the person, teammate, goalie, and family man he has become. I respect him, I'll always have his back no matter what."

"I'm living it, but particularly seeing first-hand what the players go through, that it's not easy," said Pete DeBoer. "And it's a lot tougher on some guys than others and it's not just Robin Lehner, there is a longer list there that aren't standing out in front talking about it and have struggled with it, I don't have a real comment on it, I support what Robin has been though, I'm glad he's here, he's with us and battling through this."

FOX5 reached out to the National Hockey League for comment. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said, "No such promises were ever made."

The Golden Knights were given the day off on Thursday. They'll return to practice at City National Arena on Friday, before leaving for Anaheim. They will close out their season series with the Ducks, looking for a franchise best, 9th straight victory.