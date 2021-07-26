LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore teamed up with Comprehensive Cancer Centers on Monday announcing $100,000 donation to Kay's Power Play. The initiative was launched in November of 2020 for Susan G. Komen Nevada and is named in Kay Darlington's memory - she was the grandmother of Theodore and a cancer patient at Comprehensive.
The fund has supported nearly 150 southern Nevadans, serving as a critical lifeline for those needing preventative resources like mammograms. The most in-need - including the uninsured, under-insured, and patients 40 years-old, whose mammograms are not covered by insurance, have used Kay's Power Play as a resource.
Shea Theodore and @CCCNevada announced today new funding for Kay’s Power Play to help Nevadans get access to critical health resources! They also announced The Mammo Cup to celebrate women who complete an annual mammogram at select locations! #VegasBorn | #HockeyFightsCancer pic.twitter.com/rC5hovwv1Y— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 26, 2021
Also announced on Monday was the launch of the Mammo Cup patch. Inspired by playoff patches that don jerseys on the teams that fight their way to the Finals, the initiative strives to get as many Southern Nevada women to has their annual mammograms as possible.
At designated locations and after completing their mammogram, and and all Southern Nevada women may receive a limited edition and specially designed Mammo Cup patch.
Beginning on September 1, the Mammo Cup patch will be available at select location throughout the valley including:
- Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging
- Valley Health Systems
- Desert Radiology
- Pueblo Medical Imaging
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.