UPDATE (FOX5) -- Ryan Reaves was suspended for two games, according to the NHL.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights winger Ryan Reaves will have a hearing regarding a penalty during the Avalanche game Sunday night.
NHL Department of Player Safety announced it would have the hearing Monday on Reaves' roughing/unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Colorado's Ryan Graves.
Vegas’ Ryan Reaves will have a hearing today for Roughing/ Unsportsmanlike Conduct on Colorado’s Ryan Graves.— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 31, 2021
VGK's Mattias Janmark took a big hit from Graves at 8:26 of the second period. Graves' shoulder-to-chest check knocked Janmark into the boards and he was helped off the ice.
Reaves was assessed a roughing penalty for knocking down Graves in the third, setting off a melee that resulted in misconduct calls for players on both teams. Reaves was tossed from the game, which ended with the Avalanche beating the Golden Knights 7-1.
"Reaves is on a mission to hurt somebody there in the third and that's what he goes out and does, " said Avalanche Captain Gabriel Landeskog after the game. "I'm sure the league will look at it. It was intent to injure and I'm sure they'll look at it."
"Defenseless player, it's a blindside interference, obviously didn't like the hit. We lost a player," said Golden Knights Captain Mark Stone. "It's an interference, blindside hit, we're trying to get those out of the game."
"For sure the emotion of the game was a result of one of your players being carried out with a dirty hit and that's hard to get past," said Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer immediately following Game 1.
"For me Ryan Reaves is one of the cleanest tough guys I've seen in the league in my 12, 13 years....His gloves never came off and no one was hurt on the play."Pete DeBoer gives his take on the Ryan Reaves - Ryan Graves incident #StanleyCup #GoAvsGo @FOX5Vegas #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/DQVHxjXjnI— Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) May 31, 2021
"For me, Ryan Reaves is one of the cleanest tough guys I've seen in the league in my 12, 13 years," DeBoer said Monday. "His gloves never came off and no one was hurt on the play."
"It's a playoff series, seven games, the game is out of reach, and they were going to come and play physical, finish all their checks, it was to be expected, I think our guys knew that coming into it, I didn't have a problem the way they played, " said Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar. "The only play I really didn't like that was out of the context of the game was the Reaves play with Graves when he was down."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
