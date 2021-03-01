LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner wasn't on the ice Monday morning during the team's pregame skate and according to head coach Pete DeBoer, there is no timeline for his return.
"It's one of those injuries, really, when you get it you hope it's a week, but it's all based on symptoms and becoming symptom-free," said DeBoer. "There is no timeline on those types of injuries."
Lehner suffered an upper-body injury during morning skate on Feb. 11 and was considered day-to-day.
"You're hopeful when the injury happens it's a quick recovery, but you're prepared that if symptoms persist it might be a little bit longer," said DeBoer. "I can tell you it's heading in a positive direction and hopefully we'll see him soon."
Marc-Andre Fleury has started the last eight games and is expected to be in net on Monday against Minnesota.
Tomas Nosek will return to the lineup on Monday for the first time since being placed on the NHL's COVID list. Nosek, who has missed the past seven games, was pulled between the second and third period against Anaheim on Feb. 9 due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Nicolas Roy will serve as a healthy scratch tonight against the Wild.
