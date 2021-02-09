LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights return to T-Mobile Arena looking for their third straight win and their eighth victory in their first nine games on home ice.
Tuesday marks the start of a second, two-game series with the Anaheim Ducks. The Golden Knights swept the first series 2-0-0 to open the season, outscoring the Ducks 7-3.
"We both know each other a little more," said Golden Knights forward William Karlsson. "I think the details will be better, stuff like that, they're a very big heavy team, we have to find ways around that, that will be the challenge."
"They know what we do, we know what they do, so we know they're a really skilled team, playing with pace, really young players that are really good, really skilled, we scouted them this morning again, I think it's an advantage for us," said Golden Knights forward Nic Roy.
The Golden Knights hold a 12-2 record all-time against Anaheim and are 7-1 against the Ducks at T-Mobile Arena.
"I enjoy playing a team multiple times, just because the nightly adjustments to your game you can make to try and take away maybe what they're doing well, keep exposing they're not doing something well," said head coach Pete DeBoer. "That preparation for me is much better than a different opponent every night like we would get in a regular, regular season."
Puck drop tonight between Vegas and Anaheim is set for 7:00pm.
