LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights announced single-game ticket information for the Stanley Cup semifinals that start next week.
Presales started at 9 a.m. Friday for eligible buyers. Single-game tickets for the general public will go on sale at 3 p.m. Friday. Just like the previous games, vaccinated fans will not be required to wear a mask at T-Mobile Arena. Fans won't have to complete a health questionnaire upon entry. No bags are permitted inside T-Mobile Arena, including small purses and clutches.
Tickets can be purchased online.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The schedule for the Stanley Cup semifinals has been decided.
The first game of the next round against the Montreal Canadiens is set for Monday.
