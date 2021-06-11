Avalanche Golden Knights Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, center left, and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar, center right, celebrate with teammates after defeating the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights announced single-game ticket information for the Stanley Cup semifinals that start next week.

Presales started at 9 a.m. Friday for eligible buyers. Single-game tickets for the general public will go on sale at 3 p.m. Friday. Just like the previous games, vaccinated fans will not be required to wear a mask at T-Mobile Arena. Fans won't have to complete a health questionnaire upon entry. No bags are permitted inside T-Mobile Arena, including small purses and clutches.

Tickets can be purchased online.

The first game of the next round against the Montreal Canadiens is set for Monday. 

