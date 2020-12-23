T-Mobile Arena exterior VGK

Exterior of T-Mobile Arena on a Golden Knights game day. (Caitlin Lilly/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights released their highly-anticipated 2021 hockey schedule Wednesday afternoon.

The Knights will start the season on Thursday, Jan. 14 against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena. They will also face the Ducks two days later on Jan. 16 at T-Mobile Arena.

The team noted that additional information regarding fan attendance for Golden Knights home games will be distributed when confirmed.

Given the new division alignment, all VGK regular-season games will be played in the West division, comprised of Arizona, Anaheim, Colorado, Los Angeles, Minnesota, St. Louis, San Jose and Vegas.

On Sunday, the NHL and NHLPA announced an agreement on a 56-game season to start Jan. 13. The regular season would end May 8 with a 16-team playoff to follow.

The agreement allowed for the league to split into four new divisions: North, South, East and West. All play will be within the four divisions through the first two rounds of the playoffs to minimize travel and the potential for the coronavirus to disrupt the season.

The Golden Knights will open training camp Jan. 3.

The Knights' full schedule can be read below:

All games are subject to change

JANUARY:

Thurs. Jan. 14 vs. Anaheim

Sat. Jan. 16 vs. Anaheim

Mon. Jan. 18 vs. Arizona

Wed. Jan. 20 vs. Arizona

Fri. Jan. 22 at Arizona

Sun. Jan. 24 at Arizona

Tues. Jan. 26 vs. St. Louis

Thurs. Jan. 28 vs. St. Louis

FEBRUARY:

Mon. Feb. 1 at San Jose

Wed. Feb. 3 at San Jose

Fri. Feb. 5 vs. Los Angeles

Sun. Feb. 7 vs. Los Angeles

Tue. Feb. 9 vs. Anaheim

Thurs. Feb. 11 vs. Anaheim

Sun. Feb. 14 vs. Colorado

Tues. Feb. 16 vs. Colorado

Sat. Feb. 20 at Colorado

Mon. Feb. 22 at Colorado

Fri. Feb. 26 at Anaheim

Sat. Feb. 27 at Anaheim

MARCH:

Mon. March 1 vs. Minnesota

Wed. March 3 vs. Minnesota

Fri. March 5 at San Jose

Sat. March 6 at San Jose

Mon. March 8 at Minnesota

Wed. March 10 at Minnesota

Fri. March 12 at St. Louis

Sat. March 13 at St. Louis

Mon. March 15 vs. San Jose

Wed. March 17 vs. San Jose

Fri. March 19 at Los Angeles

Sun. March 21 at Los Angeles

Thurs. March 25 at Colorado

Sat. March 27 at Colorado

Mon. March 29 vs. Los Angeles

Wed. March 31 vs. Los Angeles

APRIL:

Thurs. April 1 vs. Minnesota

Sat. April 3 vs. Minnesota

Mon. April 5 at St. Louis

Wed. April 7 at St. Louis

Fri. April 9 vs. Arizona

Sun. April 11 vs. Arizona

Mon. April 12 at Los Angeles

Wed. April 14 at Los Angeles

Fri. April 16 at Anaheim

Sun. April 18 at Anaheim

Mon. April 19 vs. San Jose

Wed. April 21 vs. San Jose

Mon. April 26 vs. Colorado

Wed. April 28 vs. Colorado

Fri. April 30 at Arizona

MAY:

Sat. May 1 at Arizona

Mon. May 3 at Minnesota

Wed. May 5 at Minnesota

Fri. May 7 vs. St. Louis

Sat. May 8 vs. St. Louis

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

