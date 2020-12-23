LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights released their highly-anticipated 2021 hockey schedule Wednesday afternoon.
The Knights will start the season on Thursday, Jan. 14 against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena. They will also face the Ducks two days later on Jan. 16 at T-Mobile Arena.
The team noted that additional information regarding fan attendance for Golden Knights home games will be distributed when confirmed.
Given the new division alignment, all VGK regular-season games will be played in the West division, comprised of Arizona, Anaheim, Colorado, Los Angeles, Minnesota, St. Louis, San Jose and Vegas.
On Sunday, the NHL and NHLPA announced an agreement on a 56-game season to start Jan. 13. The regular season would end May 8 with a 16-team playoff to follow.
The agreement allowed for the league to split into four new divisions: North, South, East and West. All play will be within the four divisions through the first two rounds of the playoffs to minimize travel and the potential for the coronavirus to disrupt the season.
The Golden Knights will open training camp Jan. 3.
The Knights' full schedule can be read below:
All games are subject to change
JANUARY:
Thurs. Jan. 14 vs. Anaheim
Sat. Jan. 16 vs. Anaheim
Mon. Jan. 18 vs. Arizona
Wed. Jan. 20 vs. Arizona
Fri. Jan. 22 at Arizona
Sun. Jan. 24 at Arizona
Tues. Jan. 26 vs. St. Louis
Thurs. Jan. 28 vs. St. Louis
FEBRUARY:
Mon. Feb. 1 at San Jose
Wed. Feb. 3 at San Jose
Fri. Feb. 5 vs. Los Angeles
Sun. Feb. 7 vs. Los Angeles
Tue. Feb. 9 vs. Anaheim
Thurs. Feb. 11 vs. Anaheim
Sun. Feb. 14 vs. Colorado
Tues. Feb. 16 vs. Colorado
Sat. Feb. 20 at Colorado
Mon. Feb. 22 at Colorado
Fri. Feb. 26 at Anaheim
Sat. Feb. 27 at Anaheim
MARCH:
Mon. March 1 vs. Minnesota
Wed. March 3 vs. Minnesota
Fri. March 5 at San Jose
Sat. March 6 at San Jose
Mon. March 8 at Minnesota
Wed. March 10 at Minnesota
Fri. March 12 at St. Louis
Sat. March 13 at St. Louis
Mon. March 15 vs. San Jose
Wed. March 17 vs. San Jose
Fri. March 19 at Los Angeles
Sun. March 21 at Los Angeles
Thurs. March 25 at Colorado
Sat. March 27 at Colorado
Mon. March 29 vs. Los Angeles
Wed. March 31 vs. Los Angeles
APRIL:
Thurs. April 1 vs. Minnesota
Sat. April 3 vs. Minnesota
Mon. April 5 at St. Louis
Wed. April 7 at St. Louis
Fri. April 9 vs. Arizona
Sun. April 11 vs. Arizona
Mon. April 12 at Los Angeles
Wed. April 14 at Los Angeles
Fri. April 16 at Anaheim
Sun. April 18 at Anaheim
Mon. April 19 vs. San Jose
Wed. April 21 vs. San Jose
Mon. April 26 vs. Colorado
Wed. April 28 vs. Colorado
Fri. April 30 at Arizona
MAY:
Sat. May 1 at Arizona
Mon. May 3 at Minnesota
Wed. May 5 at Minnesota
Fri. May 7 vs. St. Louis
Sat. May 8 vs. St. Louis
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.