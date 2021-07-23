LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The NHL and the Golden Knights released the 2021-22 season schedule Thursday afternoon.
As previously announced, the Seattle Kraken will face the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 12 to kick off the season. Then VGK will quickly hit the road for the first time, facing the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 14.
The NHL All-Star weekend will take place in Las Vegas Feb. 4-5. Coincidentally, it's the same weekend as the NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, which is on Feb. 6.
The Golden Knights will have two, six-game homestands during the season. One will span Nov. 9 through Nov. 20, and the other will start Dec. 31 through Jan. 11. The longest road trip will be five games from March 8 through March 15.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2021-22 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
All games are subject to change
OCTOBER:
- Tue. Oct. 12 vs. Seattle
- Thu. Oct. 14 at Los Angeles
- Wed. Oct. 20 vs. St. Louis
- Fri. Oct. 22 vs. Edmonton
- Sun. Oct. 24 vs. N.Y. Islanders
- Tues. Oct. 26 at Colorado
- Wed. Oct. 27 at Dallas
- Fri. Oct. 29 vs. Anaheim
NOVEMBER:
- Tue. Nov. 2 at Toronto
- Thu. Nov. 4 at Ottawa
- Sat. Nov. 6 at Montreal
- Sun. Nov. 7 at Detroit
- Tue. Nov. 9 vs. Seattle
- Thu. Nov. 11 vs. Minnesota
- Sat. Nov. 13 vs. Vancouver
- Tue. Nov. 16 vs. Carolina
- Thu. Nov. 18 vs. Detroit
- Sat. Nov. 20 vs. Columbus
- Mon. Nov. 22 at St. Louis
- Wed. Nov. 24 at Nashville
- Sat. Nov. 27 vs. Edmonton
DECEMBER:
- Wed. Dec. 1 at Anaheim
- Fri. Dec. 3 at Arizona
- Sun. Dec. 5 vs. Calgary
- Wed. Dec. 8 vs. Dallas
- Fri. Dec. 10 vs. Philadelphia
- Sun. Dec. 12 vs. Minnesota
- Tue. Dec. 14 at Boston
- Thu. Dec. 16 at New Jersey
- Fri. Dec. 17 at N.Y. Rangers
- Sun. Dec. 19 at N.Y. Islanders
- Tue. Dec. 21 vs. Tampa Bay
- Thu. Dec. 23 vs. Los Angeles
- Mon. Dec. 27 vs. Colorado
- Tue. Dec. 28 at Los Angeles
- Fri. Dec. 31 vs. Anaheim
JANUARY:
- Sun. Jan. 2 vs. Winnipeg
- Tue. Jan. 4 vs. Nashville
- Thu. Jan. 6 vs. N.Y. Rangers
- Sat. Jan. 8 vs. Chicago
- Tue. Jan. 11 vs. Toronto
- Fri. Jan. 14 at Edmonton
- Sat. Jan. 15 at Calgary
- Mon. Jan 17 vs. Pittsburgh
- Thu. Jan. 20 vs. Montreal
- Mon. Jan. 24 at Washington
- Tue. Jan. 25 at Carolina
- Thu. Jan. 27 at Florida
- Sat. Jan. 29 at Tampa Bay
FEBRUARY:
- Tue. Feb. 1 vs. Buffalo
- Fri.-Sat. Feb. 4-5 All-Star Weekend at T-Mobile Arena
- Fri. Feb. 25 at Arizona
- Sat. Feb. 26 vs. Colorado
MARCH:
- Tue. March 1 vs. San Jose
- Thu. March 3 vs. Boston
- Fri. March 4 at Anaheim
- Sun. March 6 vs. Ottawa
- Tue. March 8 at Philadelphia
- Thu. March 10 at Buffalo
- Fri. March 11 at Pittsburgh
- Sun. March 13 at Columbus
- Tue. March 15 at Winnipeg
- Thu. March 17 vs. Florida
- Sat. March 19 vs. Los Angeles
- Mon. March 21 at Minnesota
- Tue. March 22 at Winnipeg
- Thu. March 24 vs. Nashville
- Sat. March 26 vs. Chicago
- Wed. March 30 at Seattle
APRIL:
- Fri. April 1 at Seattle
- Sun. April 3 at Vancouver
- Wed. April 6 vs. Vancouver
- Sat. April 9 vs. Arizona
- Sun. April 10 at San Jose
- Tue. April 12 at Vancouver
- Thu. April 14 at Calgary
- Fri. April 15 at Edmonton
- Mon. April 18 vs. New Jersey
- Wed. April 20 vs. Washington
- Sun. April 24 vs. San Jose
- Tue. April 26 at Dallas
- Wed. April 27 at Chicago
- Fri. April 29 at St. Louis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.