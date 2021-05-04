LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights remain in Minnesota, sitting and stewing over one of their most devastating losses of the season. For the second straight game Vegas blew a two-goal lead in the third period, they did it in Arizona, but overcame the collapse in overtime. On Monday the VGK saw the Wild score two goals in a 26-second span, sending them to their fifth straight loss in the series.
"It was definitely an embarrassing loss," said Golden Knights forward, Jonathan Marchessault. "But I mean it's a new day today, we put that game behind, we learn from it, obviously it's a little late in the season to learn from a loss like that, but I think it's going to benefit us in the long run. We can't take any teams for granted, they're a great team, resilient team, they work hard and we've been struggling against them. Next game is all about us, it's about us playing well defensively especially and if we do that we should be fine."
"Some losses are tougher than others," explained head coach Pete DeBoer. "You go out and lose 6-1 and you're not competitive in the game, not that it's an easy loss to get over, but it's easier, you didn't have a chance. Last night we had a chance shorthanded, without Pacioretty playing, one man short in a tough building, on the road. Did a lot of good things in order to put ourselves in an opportunity to win that game, I thought we were invested in a lot of good areas in that game and when we lose the way we did, obviously it hurts a little more."
The Golden Knights struggles in St. Paul go all the way back to their first year. VGK are 1-6 all-time in Minnesota, with their only victory coming in shootouts back in 2019. With the win, the Wild moved within four points of the Golden Knights for first place in the Honda West Division. These two will meet for the eighth and final time this season on Wednesday, but with playoff seedings up for grabs, this may not be the last time we see Vegas and Minnesota on the same sheet of ice.
"We need a win in the standings, we're not eliminated form anything if we don't win tomorrow," said DeBoer. "For me it's about the process and about our game, we've got to do some things better, but we were a minute and a half away from winning. We did enough good things that we could have won that game, it's not like we're not competitive, we're really close and we have to get on the right side of that line, whether that happens tomorrow night or in the playoffs if we happen to meet them. I'm confident this won't be a mental block that we're going to carry around."
"Put the doubt in their mind that we can play with them and we can be successful against them and by winning the next game," said Marchessault. "But win or lose the next game, the playoffs are a different game. I'm not too worried about our playoffs this year, I think we're going to do great. We learned a lot the last four years, that's definitely the mindset we have, but the main thing for the next game is we're ready to the playoffs is how good defensively we can be that starts in front of our net and helping our defenseman."
"I think a veteran team that has been deep in the playoffs and understands the next day you wake up, you look at the things you did well, the things you did poorly, fix them and get ready for the next one," said DeBoer. "I think we're there, there is no doubt last night that's a really tough one to chew on and you don't enjoy your cold beer as much after the game and you don't sleep well, but today that's in the rear-view mirror and we're moving forward."
