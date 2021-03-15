LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After a ten-day road trip, the Golden Knights are back at T-Mobile Arena, starting a two-game set with the San Jose Sharks.
Vegas beat the Sharks at SAP Center in back-to-back nights, to kickoff their longest road trip of the season, finishing 4-2. Since those losses, San Jose have won three straight.
"Obviously that first game back from a road trip we're a little sloppy or something, so it's on us to be aware and be ready," said Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault. "The Sharks are playing some good hockey, so it's going to be a good challenge for us."
Last week the Golden Knights were approved to increase capacity at T-Mobile Arena from 15% to 20%. Meaning there will be 3,473 fans in the stands on Monday night.
"It's just finding energy, we played a lot of hockey lately, we have fans back, I heard we'll have more tonight," said Golden Knights defenseman, Brayden McNabb. "Use the energy of the crowd, it's our job we got to be ready, these points are important, San Jose is playing good hockey right now, we got to be ready, find energy and stick to small details and we'll be fine."
The Golden Knights are 18-4-6 all-time vs the San Jose Sharks, including the postseason. The last time Vegas lost at home to the Sharks was Nov. 21, 2019.
