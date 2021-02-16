LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights are just days away from their first Outdoor Classic game in franchise history, but the team said they are focused on the task at hand at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night.
Vegas will play their seventh game in 12 nights when they face the Colorado Avalanche for the second meeting of a four-game set.
"We're looking forward to the break," said head coach Pete DeBoer. "It's been a hectic two weeks of hockey, we're looking forward to it, but at the same time we have an opportunity to really put some separation between us and a team that we know at the end of the day is going to be right there knocking on the door for first place, it's an important two points and they're going to push back tonight and they're going to be better and I think we have another level to get to."
The Golden Knights sit atop of the Honda West Division standings with a 10-2-1 overall record and a 8-1-1 record at T-Mobile Arena.
Robin Lehner was not at morning skate on Tuesday, meaning the NHL's 2nd Star of the Week Marc-Andre Fleury is in line for his fifth consecutive start within an eight-day span.
DeBoer confirmed Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore will be back in the lineup after missing the past three games with an upper-body injury. Dylan Coghlan was placed on the taxi squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.