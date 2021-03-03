LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights are back at T-Mobile Arena tonight for another matchup with the Minnesota Wild.
On Monday, for the first time in franchise history, Vegas stormed back down two goals in the third period, winning in overtime 5-4. Head Coach Pete DeBoer told FOX5 on Wednesday he's hoping that momentum carries over into tonight.
"I'd love to start the same way we started last game, I think the players fed off the emotion and having fans in the building," DeBoer said. "I think that carried in our play in the first period, I thought our first two or three shifts we spent in their end of the rink and really started to put them on their heels early. I think our group is a veteran group, they know how to handle all that and channel that emotion the right way, so we just let it fly."
Even with the win on Monday, the Golden Knights are just 3-6-0 all-time against Minnesota, with only one victory coming in regulation.
"I honestly think they're way better than they were before," said Golden Knights forward, Jonathan Marchessault. "They're really fast, play the game fast, pretty much the same defense, and their d has been amazing for the past few years, honestly it personally caught me by surprise to see how good they were this year, because we didn't know what to expect because they had a lot of changes , but like I said they play a fast game, they were really good, we have to be ready for them, they're legit, they're a really good team."
Based on morning skate, DeBoer seems to be going with the same lineup as the first game, but with different line combinations.
Here is a look at the Golden Knights projected lineup:
- Pacioretty-Stephenson-Stone
- Marchessault-Karlsson-Smith
- Tuch-Glass-Kolesar
- Carrier-Nosek-Reaves
- Theodore-Pietrangelo
- Martinez-Whitecloud
- Hague-Coghlan
Robin Lehner was not with the team at practice on Wednesday, meaning Marc-Andre Fleury is likely to make his 10th straight start.
"We obviously have to be ready for a push, real good team and a lot of pride, lot of veterans over there, we know we're going to see them at a different level tonight, then we saw them at the end of that game in the third," DeBoer said. "We're all fighting, you look at the standings, two points makes a huge difference here right now and that will be the story here over the next 20-something games, I think everyone knows what is at stake and I think you're going to see two teams ready to play tonight."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.