LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights will begin training camp Thursday 100% vaccinated against COVID-19.
General Manager Kelly McCrimmon said the team is 100% vaccinated, which allows them to go through the season with less restrictions, especially when traveling to Canada.
Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon says the team is fully vaccinated. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/z8fSXw82rm— Kevin Bolinger (@KevinFOX5Vegas) September 22, 2021
Starting with Thursday's 10 a.m. practice, fans will once again be allowed to watch in person at City National Arena, which McCrimmon said will be a sight for sore eyes.
"I’m really excited to see fans at CNA tomorrow," McCrimmon said. "It’s been a long time since we’ve had that and that was one of the things that was kind of unique to our team is that the stands were full when we practiced which we’ve never appreciated fans more than we do now because we had a stretch where we didn’t have them."
The team will also hold practices on Friday and Saturday. Each of the three days will feature VGK mascot Chance and members of the VGK cast greeting fans as they enter City National Arena. You must wear a mask if attending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.