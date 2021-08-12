LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation announced the organization helped raise more than $500,000 through the 51/49 raffle during the 2020-21 season.
All the proceeds came from the team's home games with fans at T-Mobile Arena during the regular season and postseason.
Proceeds benefit various charitable organizations throughout the Las Vegas community including the Vegas Jr. Golden Knights youth hockey program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.