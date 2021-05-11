LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Arena football is coming to the Las Vegas Valley.
The Vegas Golden Knights announced Tuesday that it purchased an expansion franchise from Indoor Football League. The franchise will be the 18th team in the IFL and are expected to start play in summer 2022 at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.
There are currently 12 active teams and five dormant teams. Those not active are set to begin play again in the 2022 season, which would be the 14th seasons of the IFL.
“Ever since the Golden Knights first arrived in Las Vegas, our community has surpassed all expectations to set a new standard as one of the best new markets in the sports world,” Golden Knights Chairman and CEO Bill Foley said. “Our Indoor Football League franchise will reflect the qualities and culture created by the Golden Knights and the Silver Knights, while giving the place we’re proud to call home an all-new #VegasBorn team to support with passion and enthusiasm.”
Details on the team name, logo and more will be announced at a later date, the Golden Knights said. The team will hold a press conference with Henderson Mayor Debra March, Dollar Loan Center Founder and CEO Chuck Brennan and IFL commissioner Todd Tyron Tuesday afternoon.
"Our league just got better today with the announcement of not only a great market in Vegas, but an even better ownership group,” Tryon said. “The IFL prides itself in attracting quality owners and Team Foley and Team Brennan sure fit that mold. We are looking forward to 2022 and the many ways this new franchise will contribute to our great league."
You can purchase a season ticket deposit starting at $50 at www.vegasindoorfootball.com.
