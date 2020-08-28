Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --After the Vegas Golden Knights and other NHL teams postponed games on Thursday and Friday in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting, the NHL announced a new playoff schedule for Round 2.

The Golden Knights were originally set to play Thursday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday before teams announced the postponement of games.

VGK will now play Vancouver Saturday at 6:45 p.m. and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Monday will be on off day before Game 5 on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.

Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will be played Thursday, Sept. 3 and Friday, Sept. 4. Times were not yet released for those games.

VGK's Ryan Reaves helped lead the charge of players calling to cancel games after Jacob Blake was shot multiple times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Other leagues including the NBA, WNBA and MLS also postponed games.

