LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights were in town for just a few days before they leave to play Vancouver on Thursday night.
They took time out of their schedule to visit patients at UMC Children’s Hospital. It was an emotional visit, playing hockey with the kids and handing out signed hats and pucks.
The players dressed up in Santa and Christmas tree hats as they visited patients in their rooms.
The team faces Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night at home.
