Avalanche Golden Knights Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights head into Monday's Game 5 with a 3-1 series lead on the Minnesota Wild. The VGK swept the Wild in St. Paul, scoring nine unanswered goals and have outscored Minnesota 12-4 in the series despite missing their leading scorer, Max Pacioretty.

Pacioretty missed the final six games of the regular season and the first four playoff games with an undisclosed injury. Earlier this month Pete DeBoer didn't believe the injury would last into the postseason, but now continues to call Pacioretty a game-time decision, despite not being seen on the ice since May 1.

Tomas Nosek and Alec Martinez were also absent from morning skate on Monday. DeBoer is also calling them game-time decisions. Nosek played one shift in game one before leaving with an injury. Martinez has not missed a game this postseason.

Brayden McNabb, who missed game four, was on the ice Monday morning, but his availability is also up in the air for Game 5.

"With these injuries if there is a knee and a guy is out for months and we know he's not going to be out or it's a broken bone and we know it's going to be three of four weeks, that's obviously information we would give you," explained DeBoer. "There is a lot of injuries that aren't those and literally a guy gets up and could be feeling great and be an option to play in 24-48 hours, so that's what we're dealing with, with all those guys."

