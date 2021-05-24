LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights head into Monday's Game 5 with a 3-1 series lead on the Minnesota Wild. The VGK swept the Wild in St. Paul, scoring nine unanswered goals and have outscored Minnesota 12-4 in the series despite missing their leading scorer, Max Pacioretty.
Pacioretty missed the final six games of the regular season and the first four playoff games with an undisclosed injury. Earlier this month Pete DeBoer didn't believe the injury would last into the postseason, but now continues to call Pacioretty a game-time decision, despite not being seen on the ice since May 1.
Tomas Nosek and Alec Martinez were also absent from morning skate on Monday. DeBoer is also calling them game-time decisions. Nosek played one shift in game one before leaving with an injury. Martinez has not missed a game this postseason.
Brayden McNabb, who missed game four, was on the ice Monday morning, but his availability is also up in the air for Game 5.
