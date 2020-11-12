LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights owner Bill Foley has built a winning hockey franchise in Las Vegas, but he's also built a winner in Montana at his ranch. Hockey and his Montana Ranch are two of Foley's prized possessions.
Foley gave FOX5 a tour of his 30,000 acre Rock Cattle Company ranch during the Golden Knight’s 2020 NHL Draft headquarters.
"If you’re an outdoorsman or you like the outdoors and appreciate it, this is a fantastic place to be," Foley said.
Foley took an open piece of land and put in all of the infrastructure, including the roads. His ranch features a world renown golf course, fly fishing and a shooting range while still remaining a working cattle ranch.
The NHL season has been anything but normal for Foley and fellow hockey owners.
Foley is patiently waiting for the 2021 season to start.
"I don’t believe the season is going to start before January 1st and it might be February 1st,” Foley said. "I believe the season is going to be abbreviated, 48 games, 56 games...if we can’t have fans in our arena, I don’t see how we play hockey. I don’t see how it’s going to work for us."
Foley hopes the team can do a non-evasive COVID-19 test that will get results in fifteen minutes to allow for fans to attend games. He says the franchise will need at least fifty percent capacity at T-Mobile Arena to break even financially.
