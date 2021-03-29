LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights are back inside T-Mobile Arena Monday night as they take on the Los Angeles Kings. The game is the first of four straight at home for Vegas as part of a week that will see them play four games in six nights.
The players said the condensed schedule will pose challenges for the rest of the season but they just have to make sure they keep their bodies right.
"It’s a grind," said defenseman Shea Theodore. "I think if you look at our schedule pretty much the rest of the way we don’t have two days between games going forward here. A lot of it is get your rest when you can. Days off are crucial to re-setting your body and your mind."
The Kings will play in Las Vegas Monday and Wednesday night. Los Angeles is a team that has a mix of young talent and veterans who have won a Stanley Cup and head coach Pete DeBoer says they cannot be taken lightly.
"Two great goaltenders which gives you a chance every night and they have a really good power play," DeBoer said. "When you have that formula of the goaltender’s on and your power play finds a way to get you on the board, you’re really giving yourself a chance to win both home and on the road. So I think those are two keys for them."
The Golden Knights are currently in first place in the Honda West Division, one point ahead of Colorado. The Kings are in sixth place, but only six points out of the final playoff position.
Game time Monday night is scheduled for 7:08pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.