LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights open a two-game series in Anaheim against the Ducks on Friday night.
Anaheim is is last place in the Honda West Division while Vegas is in second, four points behind division leader Colorado.
Head coach Pete DeBoer said there's no worry that his team will take their foot off the gas.
"I think there’s a real awareness from our group about the importance of every point here going forward where we’re obviously trying to hunt down Colorado," DeBoer said. "So I think that more than anything is motivation for not overlooking somebody."
Mattias Janmark will play in his second game for the Golden Knights after being acquired from Chicago at the trade deadline. Janmark's addition strengthens the third line and especially gives Alex Tuch a boost.
"What Janmark does for us is it allows us to get Tuch back on his proper side, his right side," DeBoer said. "Also, a guy that plays at his speed. I think that’s important because there are very few guys that skate like Alex and Janmark is a guy that can keep up."
"He’s really smart first and foremost, but he also plays pretty straight line," Tuch said. "He’s really good at holding onto pucks in the offensive zone, through the neutral zone. He makes the simple plays and most likely the best play out there. It’s really easy to read off of and we’ve had instant chemistry which is pretty nice too."
DeBoer said that Ryan Reaves and Keegan Kolesar are not with the team as they recover from injuries. Game time is set for 7:08.
