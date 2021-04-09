LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights are back at T-Mobile Arena Friday night, playing host to the Arizona Coyotes in the first of a two-game set. This is the first meeting between the two since late January.
Vegas is 3-1 this season against the Coyotes, however the VGK have lost four of their last five, while Arizona have won six of their last eight games, including four of their last five on the road.
"Yeah, they look good, they're winning games, playing with some confidence," said Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer. "I think their goalie has come in and really given them some confidence and they're getting timely saves and big saves that allows them to play with confidence offensively, I think when you have a little bit of that swagger, you're usually winning games, they've got that right now."
"They're a confident group right now, they're winning a lot of games, we have to come ready to play," said Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch. "We have to have a better start than we did in St. Louis in either one of those games, so we know they're a tenacious team and we have to match that intensity for sure."
With 18 games left in their regular season, the Golden Knights are second in the Honda West Division, four points behind Colorado, and two points ahead of Minnesota. Arizona sit in the fourth and final playoff spot, three points clear of St. Louis.
"Every game matters, every point matters," said Tuch. "We have to start playing a little more playoff hockey, have that playoff mentality going forward and it will give our group confidence going in the playoffs for sure."
One of the keys tonight against Arizona will be the powerplay, Vegas have not scored on their last 18 chances while on the man advantage, dating back to March 29th.
However, DeBoer says aside from special teams, the start of the game, could be the difference.
"Yeah, that's no secret, I liked big parts of both games in St. Louis, but I didn't like the first ten minutes of either game, we've traditionally been a fast-starting team, taken some pride in that and we need to get that fixed tonight."
Robin Lehner was the first goaltender off the ice this morning at City National Arena, he is expected to get the start tonight.
