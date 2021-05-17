LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights offense was nowhere to be found Sunday afternoon in Game 1 of the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the same can be said for their leading scorer.
Max Pacioretty missed the final six games of the regular season with an undisclosed injury and has now missed the start of the postseason for the second straight year.
"Concerned obviously," admitted Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer when asked about Pacioretty. "He hasn't been in the lineup for the last five or six games of the regular season and now he's missed the first playoff game. He's your leading goal scorer, for sure we have concern, like anyone would. I think it's trending in the fight direction, I'm not lying when I say it's day-to-day. I really feel like that, but we won't know until tomorrow whether he's in or not."
The Golden Knights finished the regular season tied for third-highest total of goals scored in the NHL. The VGK also ended the year with the highest goal differential in the league at +67. However, they couldn't solve the Wild netminder, Cam Talbot, who recorded a 42-save shutout at T-Mobile Arena.
"With Patch out it's tough, it's tough to find guys to put in that number one hole that compliments (Chandler Stephenson) and (Mark Stone)," said DeBoer. "I thought Nosek did a good job last night, but it was a lot to ask where he was coming from. I thought (Alex Tuch)vdid a good job, but we'll look at other options. Regardless of who plays with who we've got to get scoring and get depth scoring and be dangerous throughout our lineup and I think that's the strength of our team, so we've got to find those combinations."
