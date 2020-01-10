LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new team member will represent the Golden Knights at the upcoming All-Star weekend.
Forward Mac Pacioretty was selected to the 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend Jan. 24-25 in St. Louis, the NHL and Golden Knights announced Friday.
#NHLAllStar Update: Max Pacioretty has been named to the Pacific Division roster!! #VegasBorn— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 10, 2020
Coach Gerard Gallant will also coach in the game for the Pacific Division.
Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was also slated to join All-Star weekend, but declined to go.
This will mark Pacioretty's first All-Star appearance of his career.
