Max Pacioretty on Sept. 12, 2018 at City National Arena. (FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new team member will represent the Golden Knights at the upcoming All-Star weekend.

Forward Mac Pacioretty was selected to the 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend Jan. 24-25 in St. Louis, the NHL and Golden Knights announced Friday. 

Coach Gerard Gallant will also coach in the game for the Pacific Division.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was also slated to join All-Star weekend, but declined to go.

This will mark Pacioretty's first All-Star appearance of his career.

