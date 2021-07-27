LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The flower power is headed out of Las Vegas.
Marc-Andre Fleury has been traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, the Golden Knights confirmed Tuesday morning after multiple outlets reported the trade. In return, VGK will get forward Mikael Hakkarainen from Chicago, a minor league player.
Fleury to Chicago. No salary retained. Nothing going back to Vegas. https://t.co/b7WmfygeZG— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 27, 2021
Allan Walsh tweeted Tuesday that Fleury had still not heard from the Golden Knights about the deal. The 36-year-old goalie did not have Chicago on his 10-team no-trade list but did not want to play for any team other than Vegas.
While Marc-Andre Fleury still hasn’t heard from anybody with the Vegas Golden Knights, he has apparently been traded to Chicago. Marc-Andre will be taking time to discuss his situation with his family and seriously evaluate his hockey future at this time.— Allan Walsh (@walsha) July 27, 2021
“Marc-Andre will be taking time to discuss his situation with his family and seriously evaluate his hockey future at this time,” Walsh posted on Twitter.
It's the first time in 20 years the reigning Vezina winner was traded before the next season. Buffalo traded Dominik Hasek to Detroit on the first day of free agency in 2001.
Fleury went 26-10-0 with a 1.98 goals-against average and .928 save percentage last season. He started 16 of the Golden Knights' 19 playoff games over Robin Lehner, who is signed for four more seasons.
This organization, this city and this fanbase will forever be grateful to Marc-Andre Fleury for the impact he’s made on and off the ice in just four years. We wish Marc-Andre and his family the best in this new chapter of their lives. #VegasBorn 🌸 pic.twitter.com/tiXn3d3wm0— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 27, 2021
Lehner finished the postseason as the starter after a gaffe by Fleury late in Game 3 of the semifinals altered the series against Montreal and led coach Peter DeBoer to switch back and forth between his two goalies.
Fleury, a three-time Stanley Cup-winner, is set to count $7 million against the salary cap next season, and he is owed $6 million in actual money. The reported return of a minor leaguer indicates the move was a salary dump by Vegas.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Dirty rotten underhanded cowards the g.m. and owner are. Who would want to come and play for Vgk knowing what a bunch of p.o.s. They are. The captain Mark Stone needs to step up and voice some displeasure and disappointment in the way this transaction was handled. It makes me not want to be a fan anymore. My loyalty should reside elsewhere
