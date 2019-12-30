LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One Golden Knight was selected to represent the team at the NHL All-Star weekend in late January.
Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will represent the Golden Knights during the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, the team announced Monday. All-star festivities take place Jan. 24-25 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
This marks Fleury's fifth All-Star game and his third consecutive as a Golden Knight.
Fleury has a 15-8-3 record so far this season with two shutouts.
