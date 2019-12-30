Blackhawks Golden Knights Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is introduced prior to the start of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

 David Becker

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One Golden Knight was selected to represent the team at the NHL All-Star weekend in late January.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will represent the Golden Knights during the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, the team announced Monday. All-star festivities take place Jan. 24-25 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

This marks Fleury's fifth All-Star game and his third consecutive as a Golden Knight.

Fleury has a 15-8-3 record so far this season with two shutouts.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.