LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For the first time in his 17-season career, Marc-Andre Fleury has been named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, an annual award voted on by the NHL general managers and given “to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position.”
Fleury ranked third in the NHL in wins (26), goals-against average (1.98), save percentage (.928) and shutouts (6) in 36 appearances, ending the seasons on a nine-game winning streak.
Fleury already has one award locked in from this past year. He and teammate Robin Lehner combined to win the William M. Jennings trophy, as the netminders allowed the fewest goals during the regular season.
Fleury also re-wrote the NHL record books this season, climbing two spots into third place on the League’s all-time wins list (492), surpassing Ed Belfour (5th; 484) and Roberto Luongo (4th; 489). He also moved into a tie, with Roy Worters, for 14th place on the NHL’s all-time shutout list (67).
The 36-year-old Sorel, Que., native – who yielded two or fewer goals in 25 of his 36 outings (69.4%) en route to posting the best goals-against average and save percentage of his 17-season NHL career – is a Vezina Trophy finalist for the first time.
He is seeking to become the first player in Golden Knights history to win the award, following the four individual trophies the team claimed during its inaugural season in 2017-18.
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philip Grubauer and Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andre Vasilevskiy are the other two finalists.
