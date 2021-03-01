LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For the first time in almost a year, the Golden Knights will play in front of fans at a home game tonight.
The team has been approved to have 2,600 fans inside T-Mobile Arena for games in the month of March, starting with tonight's home game against the Minnesota Wild. The team is looking forward to having the energy from fans in the building.
"There’s a big, big buzz around the group this morning, the team in the dressing room and on the ice about the fact that we’re going to have fans there," head coach Pete DeBoer said. "It’s a great first step on the way back to filling T-Mobile and getting that atmosphere back. Even with the number we’re going to have tonight it’s going to be a huge boost compared to playing in the empty rink."
"We’re all pumped," defenseman Zach Whitecloud said. "To have fans back, especially our fans who bring that energy every night and are excited to come and cheer us on, it’s like I said we’re pumped to have them back and just excited to play in front of them again."
Fans who attend the game will have to follow strict protocols including wearing a mask unless actively eating or drinking, being spaced out around the arena and being limited to only specific sections of the arena.
Game time is set for 7:08 p.m.
