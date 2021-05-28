LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild face off in a winner-take-all Game 7 Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.
It's the first time the Golden Knights have hosted a Game 7 in their history. Vegas has played in two other game sevens, losing in San Jose in 2019 and beating Vancouver in the playoff bubble in 2020.
Minnesota has played in three game sevens and won all three, with all of them being on the road.
More than 12,000 fans will be inside T-Mobile Arena for this one and head coach Pete DeBoer is expecting a raucous atmosphere.
"You know they’re not going to disappoint us with what they’re going to bring from an energy and atmosphere point of view," DeBoer said. "Frankly, that’s why we pushed so hard during the regular season to make sure have the ability to have these types of moments and situations in front of a crowd that is supporting you like they do here."
The Golden Knights say they are not nervous, just excited to play in a game 7, something they dream about as a kid. The message from DeBoer was simple, the work has been done and now it's time to execute.
"Tonight is just about clearing your head, recognizing the opportunity, playing aggressive and fast and getting to our game quickly," DeBoer said.
"I mean a Game 7, a lot of things can happen," forward Jonathan Marchessault said. "Every team is going to face adversity, good calls, bad calls, bad bounces, good bounces, but it doesn’t matter what actually happens. You’ve got to keep focusing and keep pushing forward. You can’t let one bad play affect the rest of your game."
The winner will advance to play the Colorado Avalanche in the second round. The loser see their season come to an end.
Opening face off is set for a little after 6:00 p.m.
