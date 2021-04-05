LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For the first time under head coach Pete DeBoer, the Golden Knights have lost three straight games.

Only five times in the franchises history has Vegas experienced losing streaks of four or more games. The last time the Golden Knights lost four straight games, it cost then-head coach Gerard Gallant his job.

On Monday, the VGK head into St. Louis looking to avoid their first four-game losing streak in over a year.

"I think you want adversity at different points, we haven't had a lot up until now, we've been able to string together some long winning streaks," said DeBoer. "We were in first for a long time, this is the first real adversity we hit, and I think it's important to go through that during the season and hopefully that helps you in the playoffs."

Hungry for a win, the Golden Knights are 3-0-1 against St. Louis this season. Vegas beat the Blues at T-Mobile Arena and swept the two game series at Enterprise Center last month, losing in shootouts at the Fortress in January. The Blues, have lost six straight, a skid started by the Golden Knights in a 5-1 road win on March 22nd.

"I think everybody is desperate this time of year," said DeBoer. "You look around the league, I watched Tampa last night, they're in the middle of a dogfight in their division with two other teams. There are very few teams that don't have a desperation level right now because everybody is battling right now for something. I think the desperation level should be pretty similar, for me it's executing and trusting in what you're doing and getting out there and executing."

As of Monday afternoon, the Golden Knights sit second in the Honda West Division standings, four points behind Colorado and just two points ahead of Minnesota with 20 games left in the schedule. The team said even though the playoff picture is taking shape, there is still plenty of hockey to play and a lot of improvement needs to take place between now and then.

"Just trying to play simple and put the pucks in," said Golden Knights forward, William Carrier. "The last few games we've had a lot of scoring chances, 2-on-1's, just trying to work on our game and bear down on those chances, we just have to find a way to put it in and we got the chance, couple ones in tonight would be great."

"Definitely there is a mental piece to it, but I think our group hasn't scored easily, when you take (Chandler Stephenson) out of the lineup, I think it gets even a little bit tougher because he's your number once center," said DeBoer. "I think when you look at the history of our group we have to do a better job of getting pucks to the net, bodies to the net, scoring more goals within a couple feet of the crease, hitting the net more, a lot of blocks last game. It's kind of the same recipe when we fall into these funks where we can't score, usually it's because we're getting away from those types of things."

DeBoer said there are a few guys who will be game-time decisions, including former St. Louis Blues forward, Ryan Reaves.