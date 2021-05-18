LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights will try to even up their best-of-7 series with the Minnesota Wild in tonight's game two at T-Mobile Arena.
After getting shut out in a 1-0 Game 1 overtime loss, Vegas is looking to create more scoring chances.
"Absolutely we want to get more quality shots," head coach Pete DeBoer said. "But we still generated 40-plus shots and there were quality shots in that number. If we had generated 15, I would be a lot more concerned about our ability to score. We have to do a better job of creating more quality looks and inside looks. I think we had an opportunity to finish off a couple of the quality looks we had or we might not be talking about this right now. There’s things to improve but the sky isn’t falling for sure."
One thing everyone on the team stressed for Game 2 was getting off to a fast start and getting an early lead.
"We need a great start tonight," forward Jonathan Marchessault said. "We need to lead after the first period. We need to play with the lead. It’s no secret that we need to be ready right from the puck drop and if we do that we should be in in good position for the rest of the game."
"That can change the game especially with a defensively structured team like Minnesota," DeBoer said. "You can’t play the same way behind as you do when you’re out in front defensively. That’s going to be a key I think in this whole series."
DeBoer said forward Max Pacioretty will be a game time decision. He also did not tip his hand as to who will start in goal. Those answers will come during warm-ups.
Game 2 is scheduled to start at 7:00.
