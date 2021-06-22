LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights are looking to take a 3-2 series lead on the Montreal Canadiens in Tuesday's Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena.
After the Vegas comeback overtime win in Game 4, momentum has shifted in the Golden Knight's favor as the series returns to Las Vegas. But the team knows it's important to stay in the moment and worry about their own game.
"Every game matters," forward Keegan Kolesar said. "We battled hard last game to make it an even series to give ourselves a good chance with home ice here. This is a big game and we’re just worried about this one right now."
"I don’t think any of us are feeling pressure," defenseman Nick Holden said. "I think the biggest thing for our group, we are just focusing on playing our style, playing that fast-paced style. We’ve been fortunate to get some scoring from some other places and I think to go deep in the playoffs you’ve got to have that."
One thing head coach Pete DeBoer would like to see is a better start from his team.
"I think our starts have been better," DeBoer said. "Games 1 and 2 they were poor, Game 3 excellent, Game 4 just okay but better than Game 1 and 2. I think we know they hang their hat on their starts and our have to be better. We’re working towards making sure that happens."
Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to be back in goal after sitting in Game 4 while Robin Lehner had 27 saves in leading the team to victory.
Forward Chandler Stephenson was on the ice for morning skate and DeBoer said he will be a game time decision.
The opening faceoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.