LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Silver Knights are official.
The Vegas Golden Knights announced the AHL affiliate's name and team logo in a "Reveal Knight" live stream Thursday night on the team's social media platforms.
The Golden Knights bought the San Antonio Rampage on Feb. 6 with the intention of locating the team to Henderson. The team will be headquartered at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson but will play games at the Orleans for the first two years.
Once built, the Henderson Event Center will host AHL games. The event center will replace the former Henderson Pavilion.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
