LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The father of Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury died this week at age 63.
According to an online obituary, Andre Fleury died at Hotel-Dieu de Sorel, a hospital in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, on Nov. 27.
Andre Fleury will be cremated and his ashes will be buried in a private family ceremony, according to the obituary.
The family thanked hospital staff for their care, the obituary said.
Marc-Andre Fleury left the Golden Knights road trip suddenly Nov. 26 to deal with a family illness, according to team officials. The team did not have a time-table for his return.
Team officials said they were respecting the family's privacy.
The Golden Knights will play the Coyotes Friday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena. Fleury is not expected to play.
