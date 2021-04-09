LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For the first time since January, the Golden Knights are close to getting back to full strength.
Defenseman Zach Whitecloud has been out since the Minnesota game last week but was at Friday's morning skate. Head Coach Pete DeBoer said Whitecloud is working his way back.
"Zach’s not ready tonight but he’s getting really close," DeBoer said. "He was out there today with us for the first time back integrated with the group so that’s the next step. I would say that depending on how he reacts to everything he’s doing he could be an option for Sunday."
Defenseman Alec Martinez was a late scratch in St. Louis Wednesday night and was not at morning skate but there doesn't appear to be a lot of concern.
"I would term him game time decision," DeBoer said. "I wouldn’t read into the fact that he was not out there this morning. I think there’s still a chance he’s going to play tonight. We just didn’t want to put him on the ice this morning unnecessarily."
The Golden Knights host Arizona at T-Mobile Arena Friday night at 7:00.
