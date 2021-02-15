LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vegas Golden Knights players Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault shared their excitement for this weekend's outdoor game in Lake Tahoe.
The Golden Knights will face the Colorado Avalanche this Saturday at 12 p.m. on an ice rink being built at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf course.
No fans will be in attendance.
