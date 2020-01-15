LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights announced Wednesday that coach Gerard Gallant was relieved of coaching duties.
The Golden Knights made the announcement via Twitter. Assistant coach Mike Kelley was also fired.
NEWS— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 15, 2020
The Golden Knights have made the following coaching changes:
Gerard Gallant & Mike Kelly have been relieved of their coaching duties
Peter DeBoer has been named head coachhttps://t.co/rQsULKgYzR
General Manager Kelly McCrimmon said he would address the move at a press conference Wednesday morning in Ottawa.
"In order for our team to reach its full potential, we determined a coaching change was necessary. Our team is capable of more than we have demonstrated this season," said McCrimmon in a press release. "We would like to thank Gerard and Mike for their service to the Vegas Golden Knights."
Former Sharks coach Peter DeBoer was named the new head coach.
"In Peter DeBoer, we have a proven, experienced head coach who we believe can help us achieve our ultimate goal," McCrimmon said. "We are excited to welcome Peter and his family to the Vegas Golden Knights organization."
The team said DeBoer would join the team Thursday in Ottawa prior to the game against the Senators.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
[censored] This is some kinda bad dream. The team isn't doing that bad. Sure they could be better but still...this is our third season!! Very poorly done VGK Owners!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.