LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights finish up their road trip in Minnesota with a game that will have a huge impact in seeding for the Honda West Division in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Vegas comes into the game two points ahead of Colorado and four points ahead of Minnesota with five left to play. The Avalanche still have six games left. A VGK win would give them a three game cushion over the Wild with four games left making it a high probability that they'll at least get home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
On Monday night, the Wild scored two goals 26 seconds apart in the final two minutes of the game to stun the Golden Knights. Forward Reilly Smith said the team's answer must come early.
"Definitely we need a good first start, a couple of shifts right at the beginning of the first period would be important just to try and turn the momentum," Smith said. "Obviously, you want to forget the way the last game ended but a good start tonight goes a long way."
After some defensive breakdowns cost the Golden Knights Monday, head coach Pete DeBoer said that part of the game needs to tighten up.
"We’ve been a little loose in more than one game recently that way," DeBoer said. "I think a ten game winning streak kind of does that to you, your game starts to slip, the detail of your game starts to slip a little bit and your still winning. It’s almost a reset for us to some of the core values that have made us successful all year. So that’s what we’re looking to see tonight."
Max Pacioretty will miss his second straight game for Vegas, but DeBoer said he does not believe Pacioretty's injury is a long term issue. Peyton Krebs will play in his second NHL game after making his debut Monday.
Game time is set for 5:00.
