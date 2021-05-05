Golden Knights Wild Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61), center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Minnesota Wild in the second period during an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

 Andy Clayton-King

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights finish up their road trip in Minnesota with a game that will have a huge impact in seeding for the Honda West Division in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Vegas comes into the game two points ahead of Colorado and four points ahead of Minnesota with five left to play. The Avalanche still have six games left. A VGK win would give them a three game cushion over the Wild with four games left making it a high probability that they'll at least get home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

On Monday night, the Wild scored two goals 26 seconds apart in the final two minutes of the game to stun the Golden Knights. Forward Reilly Smith said the team's answer must come early.

"Definitely we need a good first start, a couple of shifts right at the beginning of the first period would be important just to try and turn the momentum," Smith said. "Obviously, you want to forget the way the last game ended but a good start tonight goes a long way."

After some defensive breakdowns cost the Golden Knights Monday, head coach Pete DeBoer said that part of the game needs to tighten up.

"We’ve been a little loose in more than one game recently that way," DeBoer said. "I think a ten game winning streak kind of does that to you, your game starts to slip, the detail of your game starts to slip a little bit and your still winning. It’s almost a reset for us to some of the core values that have made us successful all year. So that’s what we’re looking to see tonight."

Avalanche Golden Knights Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67)plays against the Colorado Avalanche in an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Max Pacioretty will miss his second straight game for Vegas, but DeBoer said he does not believe Pacioretty's injury is a long term issue. Peyton Krebs will play in his second NHL game after making his debut Monday.

Game time is set for 5:00.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.