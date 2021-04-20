LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Even though there isn't a Golden Knights game tonight, VGK can clinch a playoff spot.
The NHL said the Golden Knights could be the first team to clinch a playoff berth if the Ducks beat the Kings in any way. The Golden Knights have made the playoffs every season since 2017.
The idle @GoldenKnights can become the first team to clinch a berth in the 2021 #StanleyCup Playoffs tonight with a little help from the Ducks. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/aOSPrfc6T7— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 20, 2021
Currently, Vegas leads the West Division with 66 points, two points ahead of the Avalanche.
The Ducks play the Kings Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Golden Knights next game is Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. against the Sharks.
