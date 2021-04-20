Sharks Golden Knights Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, second from right, celebrates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Even though there isn't a Golden Knights game tonight, VGK can clinch a playoff spot.

The NHL said the Golden Knights could be the first team to clinch a playoff berth if the Ducks beat the Kings in any way. The Golden Knights have made the playoffs every season since 2017.

Currently, Vegas leads the West Division with 66 points, two points ahead of the Avalanche.

The Ducks play the Kings Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Golden Knights next game is Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. against the Sharks.

