Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) plays against the Anaheim Ducks in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson will face possible discipline after a big hit in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Kings.

Stephenson, who had just six penalty minutes coming into the game, received a five-minute major penalty and was ejected from the game after a high elbow against Tobias Bjornfot that appeared deliberate.

“It looked like the right call,” coach Pete DeBoer said after the game. “I wasn’t going to argue their decision. Where that goes from here, that’s out of my hands.”

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Thursday afternoon that Stephenson was suspended three games for elbowing Bjornfot.

