LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson will face possible discipline after a big hit in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Kings.
Stephenson, who had just six penalty minutes coming into the game, received a five-minute major penalty and was ejected from the game after a high elbow against Tobias Bjornfot that appeared deliberate.
Chandler Stephenson gets a 5 minute major and game misconduct for elbowing. Vegas now down two forwards.— Kevin Bolinger (@KevinFOX5Vegas) April 1, 2021
“It looked like the right call,” coach Pete DeBoer said after the game. “I wasn’t going to argue their decision. Where that goes from here, that’s out of my hands.”
Vegas’ Chandler Stephenson will have a hearing today for Elbowing/Interference on Los Angeles’ Tobias Bjornfot.— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 1, 2021
The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Thursday morning that it would hold a hearing on the hit. Stephenson could face a fine or possible suspension.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
