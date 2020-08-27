LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights Game 3 against the Vancouver Canucks has been postponed amid boycotts stemming from the shooting of Jacob Blake.
In a statement shared on social media Thursday afternoon, the NHL said games will not be played on Thursday or Friday. The league said that it supports the players' decision and will reschedule the four games beginning Saturday and adjust the remainder of the Second Round schedule accordingly.
Statement from the National Hockey League Players’ Association and National Hockey League. https://t.co/uV1F5iDeUS pic.twitter.com/JS2t0MvUij— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 27, 2020
Postponement talks arose following similar boycotts on Wednesday that were lead by the NBA and several other professional sports organizations.
Following the NHL's announcement that the games were postponed, the Golden Knights shared the following statement on social media:
Statement from the Vegas Golden Knights and our players pic.twitter.com/WVvhtnS8Q1— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) August 27, 2020
After defeating the Golden Knights in Game 2, the teams are evenly matched with the series tied 1-1.
While the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoff games on Wednesday continued, before the start of Game 3 of the second-round series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins, there was a moment of reflection for racism in response to the Blake shooting, according to CNN.
Jacob Blake, 29, was shot seven times in the back Sunday evening by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
